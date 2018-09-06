Canadians Can Finally Shop Uniqlo Online! 5 Fall Classics To Shop Now

Japanese clothing company Uniqlo is beloved for awesome staples at really great prices. They’re known for their simple-yet-sophisticated items and use of warm-yet-lightweight fabric (the brand brags its Heattech line is “revolutionary”). Can’t make it to the Toronto Eaton Centre to shop in store? No worries. Canadians are now able to buy Uniqlo online — but there’s a slight catch: you can only make purchases via the brand’s mobile website or mobile app.

Here are 5 classic, fall-ready picks (some on sale, some just plain good buys) to shop now. (Note: for some inexplicable reason, links vary depending on if you’re on desktop or mobile).

Coat

This long coat hits just below the knee and is the perfect style and colour for fall. It’s made with a windproof material and a warm, soft lining. $100 (From $130), Uniqlo. Mobile link: Uniqlo.

Blouse

Made of 100 percent cotton, this soft white button-up blouse is a great essential item to add to your wardrobe. It has a loose fit for cool comfort and ruching at the chest. $30, Uniqlo. Mobile link: Uniqlo.

Pants

A great addition to your office attire. Grab these tan tapered ankle length pants for $10 off the original price. They are lightweight and have a stretchy waistband. $30 (From $40), Uniqlo. Mobile link: Uniqlo.

Tunic

You can never go wrong with a black button up. Save $10 on this flyfront long sleeve tunic. It has an oversized cut and is made of breathable Tencel rayon material. $30 (From $40), Uniqlo. Mobile link: Uniqlo.

Pants

Snag these printed grey pants for only $40. They are wrinkle resistant (woo!) and have a warm texture. Complete the look with a black top and black shoes as shown above. $40, Uniqlo. Mobile link: Uniqlo.