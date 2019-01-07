Travel

11 Of The Most Breathtaking Outdoor Skating Rinks In Canada

Stunning views, cozy chalets and general good cheer are all on offer at these rinks, ponds and skateways.

by
photo of woman skating on frozen lake louise with mountains in the background for best skating rinks in canada post

Photo, Paul Zizka/Banff Lake Louise Tourism.

One of the greatest things about living in Canada is the abundance of outdoor activities available in winter. Sure, it’s cold out there, but it’s also beautiful. From winding forest paths in Huntsville, to a rink atop Grouse Mountain in B.C., to a dazzling light show in the heart of Montreal, here are 11 of the most impressive skating spots in Canada.

Red River Mutual Trail, Winnipeg
11
view slideshow
Photos

Originally published December 2017; Updated December 2018.
Facebook
Pin It
Twitter
Instagram
Instagram