5 Of Canada’s Best Outdoor Pools

For amenities that’ll entertain the whole family

The Parc Jean-Drapeau Aquatic Complex is known as a training site for competitive swimmers and divers, but it’s also a perfect spot to cool down on a sultry summer weekend. The complex’s extra-large recreational pool includes a floating obstacle course for kids, water polo clinics and lots of room to swim and chill out. At certain hours, the diving pool is open to the general public too.

Where: Montreal, parcjeandrapeau.com

How much:$8/adult or $17/family of four (two adults and two kids)