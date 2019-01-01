Living

23 Gorgeous Picks To Add Some Sparkle To Your Life

Glimmering metallics are here to stay, so try some of these shimmery home and wardrobe options.

by

If the recent runways of every major fashion house (Chanel, Dolce & Gabbana, Yves Saint Laurent) are any indication, the glimmer of metallics — in silver, gold and rose gold — isn’t going away anytime soon. The look is haute futuristic. In fashion, think Barbarella by way of The Crown, with glinting gowns and chic clutches, but modernized with sharp, clean lines. With home decor, it’s all about restrained accents: cutlery, chargers, throw pillows and metal-legged furniture that suffuse a space with elegant shine.

23
view slideshow
Photos

Facebook
Pin It
Twitter
Instagram
Instagram