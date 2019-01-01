23 Gorgeous Picks To Add Some Sparkle To Your Life

If the recent runways of every major fashion house (Chanel, Dolce & Gabbana, Yves Saint Laurent) are any indication, the glimmer of metallics — in silver, gold and rose gold — isn’t going away anytime soon. The look is haute futuristic. In fashion, think Barbarella by way of The Crown, with glinting gowns and chic clutches, but modernized with sharp, clean lines. With home decor, it’s all about restrained accents: cutlery, chargers, throw pillows and metal-legged furniture that suffuse a space with elegant shine.