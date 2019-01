Designers of all kinds are embracing the beauty of raw, natural materials. It’s the logical next step in our collective obsession with all things artisanal. Source material is placed front and centre — think plain but never boring. In fashion, it’s coming in undyed, ethically harvested cottons, linens and wools.

In decor, it’s all about rough-edged wood and stone. Either way, the idea is that sustainability looks extra-sexy when materials are used in an honest, unadorned way.