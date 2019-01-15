Has The Queen Ever Eaten Pizza? Kate Middleton’s Response

I can’t even tell you how many brilliant things there are here: Kate’s reaction to cheese and cucumber pizza; George learning about space in school – and best of all the little girl who asks her whether the Queen eats pizza! The answer was……watch on! pic.twitter.com/RXTH8DjAwA — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) January 15, 2019

Since Prince William and Kate said “I do” in 2011, the duchess’s relationship with Her Majesty has certainly had time to develop. Royal watchers know from chef Darren McGrady that there are a few things the Queen won’t eat, from garlic to rare steak, but pizza is a universal favourite, right?

While paying a visit to King Henry’s Walk Garden on Tuesday, Middleton joined a gaggle of kids from St Jude’s and St Paul’s Primary School to make some pizzas. Middleton chatted with the group while taking a rolling pin to dough, when Nadirah, 8, asked her: “Has the Queen ever eaten pizza?” Admittedly, the duchess wasn’t sure and responded: “That’s such a good question, I don’t know. Maybe next time I see her, shall I ask?”

One thing is certain: the Cambridge kids love to make them. “They are some of the best things to make, pizzas at home, aren’t they? It’s such fun,” she gushed. “You can choose what to put on them – all the different toppings! I quite like [bacon]. It’s like having pepperoni but not so spicy.”

It’s clear that the Cambridges have a certain affinity for the Italian delicacy … and the royals, despite how perfect they may seem, aren’t immune to some bad habits. While the parents of three were visiting a RAF base in Cyprus during the holiday season last year, Kate revealed one of her husband’s worst habits. Admiring the centre’s new yellow couches, William joked: “Keep the pizzas off the sofas!” Kate, overhearing, chimed in: “You’re a nightmare with that!”