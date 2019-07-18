How Prince George Will Celebrate His Sixth Birthday Next Week

It seems like it was just yesterday when we were introduced to Prince George when his proud parents, Prince William and Duchess Kate, stood on the steps of the Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital in London just after his birth in 2013. On Monday (July 22), the future King will turn six (!) and his mom has planned him what sounds like a pretty awesome birthday party.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have gone all out to organize a birthday party for George,” an insider told Us Weekly this week.

Kate has mostly organized the festivities with some help from William, and it will be held at Kensington Palace, the publication reports. It also says all of George’s classmates from St. Thomas’s Battersea have reportedly been invited. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have reportedly ordered a bouncy castle for George and all of his friends, and there will also be a magic show—which was William’s idea, the insider says, since “George loves magic.”

Of course, we all remember how important food and snacks were at birthday parties when we were kids. The insider asked a caterer to make pizza, pasta and sliders for the main meal, and cupcakes, candy and ice cream will be served for dessert.

Royal watchers are also very excited to see new birthday portraits of the Prince of Cambridge, which will likely be released over the next few days. Kate has done the honours by getting behind the camera for Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte’s most recent birthday photos, and likely will do so again with George.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Jul 21, 2018 at 2:30pm PDT

George and little sister Charlotte are currently enjoying their summer holidays, and have mostly been spending them at Anmer Hall, the Cambridge family’s country home in Norfolk. This September, Charlotte will join George at St. Thomas’s when she starts school.

Last week, George, Charlotte and Louis attended a charity polo match to watch their dad William and uncle, Prince Harry, compete. Their aunt, Duchess Meghan, brought their cousin, Archie Harrison, and they got to have a playdate with him.

George, Charlotte and Louis were also seen last weekend with their grandparents Carole and Michael Middleton, who took them to a summer fair while Kate and William were at the Wimbledon men’s singles final on Sunday.