Prince George Looks Just Like Prince William In His 8th Birthday Photo

Happy birthday, Prince George! In keeping with their tradition of releasing new photos of the kids to mark their birthdays, Prince William and Kate shared a new portrait of their big boy, who turns eight on July 22—and he looks just like his dad!

The sweet snap, once again taken by his mom at their country home, shows George perched on the hood of a Land Rover in a striped polo shirt and navy shorts. And even though Kate admitted recently that her kids get annoyed when she tries to take too many pics of them, the future king is smiling widely for the camera.

It’s that smile that’s really giving us William vibes! That and George’s sandy hair, which calls to mind his dad as a little boy. His 3-year-old brother, Prince Louis, looks a lot more like their mom, and lots of fans think Princess Charlotte, 6, shares features with the Queen.

Adding a very relatable caption to the photo, it seems like William and Kate were every parent who can’t believe how old their eldest is: “Turning eight(!) tomorrow” That exclamation point says it all, doesn’t it?

When we look back at last year’s birthday snaps, it’s clear that this was a big year for Prince George, who sprouted up and really matured.

It’s been an exciting few weeks for the young royal, who threw on his sharpest little suit to watch England and Italy face off in the Euro Cup finals on June 29 (never mind those Boss Baby comparisons, lol). We hope his big day is a winner.