4 Outdoor Festivals To Soak In The Sun This Summer

Bask in the glory of summer at these outdoor fests.

1. Festival d’été de Québec (FEQ) from July 6 to 17

Quebec’s largest outdoor music festival is back and more dynamic than ever. FEQ now runs for 12 days instead of 11, with acts like Jack Johnson, Halsey, Alanis Morissette and Rage Against the Machine punctuating the vast lineup of performers.

2. Great Northern Arts Festival from July 8 to 17

The Northwest Territories is a treasure trove of culture. Thankfully, the Great Northern Arts Festival has been gathering artists, designers and performers from across the territories every summer since 1989. Learn about soapstone carving, birchbark basketry and the delicate process of drum making at this 10-day exhibition.

3. Calgary Stampede from July 8 to 17

A proudly volunteer-driven event, the Calgary Stampede is about giving back and highlighting the city’s rich community spirit. Expect rodeos, freestyle motocross, live music, exhilarating carnival rides and, most importantly, a first-hand look into Western agriculture.

4. Toronto Caribbean Carnival from July 28 to July 31

North America’s largest celebration of Caribbean culture is back after a hiatus due to COVID-19. While Toronto Caribbean Carnival (known commonly as Caribana) is celebrated throughout July, the festival reaches its peak on the last weekend of the month with show-stopping costumes, pageants, parties and the long-awaited return of the Grande Parade.