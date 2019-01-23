All The Oscar-Nominated Movies You Can Stream In Canada

The 2019 Academy Awards on February 24 might make for interesting television, considering there’s still no host for the 91st annual show. You might want to watch a few of the nominated films if you’re going to tune in because it’ll make the proceedings much more exciting to watch (trust me). Here’s where you can catch the nominated films.

Oscar-nominated movies on Netflix Canada

It’s up for Best Visual Effects.

This blockbuster superhero movie is nominated for seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

The Coen brothers’ Western vignettes are available to stream on Netflix. This film is up for Best Original Song, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Costume Design.



Unsurprisingly, this horror movie starring husband-and-wife duo John Krasinski and Emily Blunt is nominated for Best Sound Editing.

Alfonso Cuarón’s latest critically acclaimed film follows a domestic worker (Yalitza Aparicio) in 1970s Mexico. It has ten nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actress. (It’s tied with The Favourite for the most nominations this year.)

The most recent Star Wars flick earned one nomination (for Best Visual Effects).

Oscar-nominated movies on CraveTV

Writer and director Paul Schrader earned his first-ever nomination (for Best Original Screenplay) for his film starring Ethan Hawke as a reverend.

You’ll hear lots of familiar voices in this stop-motion animated feature from Wes Anderson. It’s up for two awards: Best Original Score and Best Animated Feature.



If you’re nostalgic for the 1980s, watch this movie that’s up for Best Visual Effects.

Oscar-nominated movies you can rent on iTunes

While most of the films available on Netflix and CraveTV are also on iTunes, the movies below aren’t on Canadian streaming sites yet. For now, you can rent them for $5-$7.

A Star Is Born (available for purchase now and to rent on Feb. 19)

The songs from this remake of an oft-told Hollywood classic will be stuck in your head for days. It’s nominated for a slew of awards, including Best Picture, Best Original Song, Best Actress (Lady Gaga) and Best Actor (Bradley Cooper).



Spike Lee earned his first-ever Best Director nomination for this movie based on a true story. It’s also up for Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor (Adam Driver), Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Original Music Score and Best Film Editing.

Bohemian Rhapsody (available for purchase now and to rent on Feb. 12)

You can watch the Freddie Mercury biopic now. It’s nominated for a slew of awards.

Winnie-the-Pooh fans will want to see this heart-warming film, which blends live-action and animation. It’s nominated for Best Visual Effects.



Canadian Ryan Gosling stars as Neil Armstrong in this movie that’s up for Best Sound Editing and Best Sound Mixing, and Best Production Design and Best Visual Effects.

The long-awaited sequel to Pixar’s The Incredibles is up for Best Animated Feature.

There are two movies about Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg out. This one’s a documentary and it’s nominated for Best Documentary Feature and Best Original Song (“I’ll Fight”).

We’ll update this list as more movies become available to stream.

