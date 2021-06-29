After endless months of not being able to do anything, our longing for the “good old days” is at an all-time high. Perhaps that’s why so much must-see TV is rooted in yesteryear. A nostalgia-infused guide to what’s new.
Back to the 1940s: Schmigadoon!
A couple on vacation (Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key) get trapped on the set of a Golden Age–era musical and can’t escape until they find true love. It’s produced by Strong and her Saturday Night Live boss Lorne Michaels, so expect laughs punctuated by song-and-dance numbers and familiar show tunes.
July 16, Apple TV Plus.