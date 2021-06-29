From a couple getting trapped on the set of a 1940s era musical to the reboot of a 2000s teen drama, summer's must-see TV takes us back in time.

After endless months of not being able to do anything, our longing for the “good old days” is at an all-time high. Perhaps that’s why so much must-see TV is rooted in yesteryear. A nostalgia-infused guide to what’s new.