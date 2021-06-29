Living

5 New—Yet Nostalgia Infused!—Summer TV Shows We Can’t Wait To Watch

From a couple getting trapped on the set of a 1940s era musical to the reboot of a 2000s teen drama, summer's must-see TV takes us back in time.

Courtney Shea Updated

After endless months of not being able to do anything, our longing for the “good old days” is at an all-time high. Perhaps that’s why so much must-see TV is rooted in yesteryear. A nostalgia-infused guide to what’s new.

Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key wearing backpacks on a set in front of a mountain on the tv show Schmigadoon!
(Photo: Apple TV+)

Back to the 1940s: Schmigadoon!

A couple on vacation (Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key) get trapped on the set of a Golden Age–era musical and can’t escape until they find true love. It’s produced by Strong and her Saturday Night Live boss Lorne Michaels, so expect laughs punctuated by song-and-dance numbers and familiar show tunes.

July 16, Apple TV Plus.

