5 Great Steals From The Michael Kors Sale

A gorgeous red leather crossbody bag, a pair of Chelsea-style black rain boots, and more from the Michael Kors sale.

by

On the hunt for some great new staple pieces for spring? Look no further because Michael Kors is taking up to 60 percent off select sale styles. Order before Friday, May 3rd at noon to receive free standard shipping with delivery by May 10th (just in time for Mother’s Day!) Here are five great pieces we rounded up from the sale.

Red leather cross body bag from Michael Kors

Bag
This gorgeous red leather crossbody bag is half off. The strap is adjustable and the hardware is gold-toned. Add it to a neutral-coloured outfit to make the beautiful red really pop. $114 (From $228), Michael Kors.

Chelsea-style black rain boots from Michael Kors

Boots
Who doesn’t love a good Chelsea-style boot? Snag these ones for only $79. The boots are waterproof, easily slip on and off and have a cute lock charm at the back. $79 (From $98), Michael Kors.

Belted matte-jersey jumpsuit from Michael Kors

Jumpsuit
This belted black jumpsuit is perfect for spring (and is half off the original price!). It has a v-neckline and is machine washable. Total score. $98 (From $195), Michael Kors.

Pink leather phone case from Michael Kors

Phone case
Keep your phone well protected in this adorable leather phone case. It doubles as a wallet to store your cash and cards and is also available in red, grey and beige. $27 (From $80), Michael Kors.

Black open toe ankle boots from Michael Kors

Ankle boots
How chic are these black open-toe ankle boots? They are 100% suede and are also available in burgundy. $114 (From $228), Michael Kors.
