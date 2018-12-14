Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Reveal Their First Christmas Card

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have marked more than a few milestones since their fairy-tale nuptials on May 19, from announcing their first pregnancy to a wildly successful royal tour debut, and on Friday (Dec. 14) they added another to the list: their first Christmas card. The couple used a stunning, unseen photo from their evening wedding reception at Frogmore House, which sees them sharing a sweet embrace as fireworks light up the Windsor skies.

Few details are known of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s private wedding party, hosted by Prince Charles, so this glimpse into the couple’s celebrations was a delight for fans. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to share a new photograph from their Wedding Reception at Frogmore House on 19th May,” said Kensington Palace. “The photograph, which features on Their Royal Highnesses’ Christmas card, was taken by photographer Chris Allerton.”

In the photo, shot from behind, Prince Harry wears his dapper evening tux as he stands with his arm around his new wife. Markle, clad in her second, halter-style Stella McCartney wedding dress, has her arm around her husband’s waist as he sweetly holds onto her hand. It was surely a magical and private moment for the newlyweds, who live so much of their lives in the spotlight.

The Sussexes’ Christmas card was released on the same day as that of the Cambridge family, who went for a decidedly more casual shot, taken by their go-to photographer Matt Porteous. Prince William and Kate opted to wear jeans in the autumnal shot, with their children clad in seasonal colours and Prince George publicly dressed in pants for the second time.