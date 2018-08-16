5 Cute Pieces From Lululemon’s End-Of-Season Sale

Lululemon just added some new activewear pieces to their sale section to ensure comfy-yet-stylish workouts (and lounging). Here are 5 of the best sale items that will motivate you to get active (and show off some awesome new pieces).

Tank top

This loose, coral pink tank top is perfect for keeping you cool during any activity. It’s made of lightweight mesh material that is breathable and sweat-wicking. $39 (From $58), Lululemon.

Skirt

Keep your small belongings secure in this stylish skirt — with lots of built-in pockets. It’s made of a four-way stretch fabric and is perfect for tennis or jogging. $49 (From $68), Lululemon.

Leggings

Hit the gym in these gorgeous green cropped leggings. They are stretchy, breathable and have side pockets to stow your small personal belongings. $69 (From $98), Lululemon.

Bra

Yoga lovers rejoice! Enjoy comfort and support with this “Free To Be” sports bra. It is designed for a low friction performance and has removable cups. $39 (From $52), Lululemon.

Shorts

Enjoy comfort, style and storage with these pretty purple shorts. They are made of durable, sweat-wicking fabric and are also available in a variety of different colours/patterns. $39 (From $58), Lululemon.