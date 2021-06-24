Learn How To Make Small Talk (Again!)

After hiding out in our homes and skirting the dangers of social contact with strangers, it might come as a shock that we might suddenly have to talk to people outside of our bubbles again. Don’t fret—you might dread the thought of having to make idle chatter once again, but we’ve got you covered to help you remember the basics.
Hello, my name is . . .
So, this is weird: You may have to actually introduce yourself to the person you’re speaking to? Because they might be someone other than the monster who has been chewing their food increasingly loudly across the table while you both sit in depressed silence? Be sure you remember your name, and practise saying it out loud to avoid pronunciation mishaps.
Go for the nod and smize
The pandemic has probably killed handshakes and their horrifying cousin, the double-cheek kiss, forever, but you’ll still want to acknowledge the person you’re being introduced to in some physical way that isn’t throwing your arms around them and sobbing with relief. We suggest a chic little nod or a jaunty little finger wave.
Start small
The key thing about small talk is that it is small. Don’t open with “So, how was your never-ending dark night of the soul? I’d give mine a five out of 10!” Instead, find shared, non-controversial points of interest, which basically means you may only talk about TV. If you’re fancy and still have an attention span longer than a tweet, you can also talk about books. But whatever you do, do not discuss sourdough—that’s so “2020 Zoom party” and nobody wants to be that girl ever again.