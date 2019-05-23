Living

Kū-kŭm Kitchen’s Chef Joseph Shawana on Family, Food Heritage and Tradition

Chef Joseph Shawana grew up watching his mom and grandmother cook over open-pit fires for his family and even large crowds. It’s what he tries to replicate at his Toronto restaurant, Kū-kŭm, where he hopes to carry on his heritage through food.

by

In partnership with Netflix’s Always Be My Maybe
Facebook
Pin It
Twitter
Instagram
Instagram