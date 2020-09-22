Kate Steps Out In Her Favourite White Sneakers

Duchess Kate stepped out on Sept. 22 to speak with parents at Battersea Park in London about how they are supporting each other during the coronavirus pandemic. It might officially be fall, but Kate kept the summery spirit alive with a pair of pink trousers from Marks & Spencer.

The mom of three enjoyed the warm British autumn in a white T-shirt from Lauren Ralph Lauren with puff sleeves and a round neckline and the pretty pink pants. She accessorized with delicate jewelry, including golden hoop earrings, a Spells of Love Double Strand Beaded Satellite Chain, golden watch, bangle and her engagement ring.

The fashionable royal sported her favourite Superga white sneakers and even had a pair of Ray Ban sunglasses to shield her eyes from the sun. Kate’s hair was parted in the middle and styled in her signature voluminous fashion.

The outfit is perfect for London’s current warm weather—the forecast reports a high of 26 degrees Celsius for Tuesday.

The Duchess of Cambridge spent today hearing about the importance of parent-powered support programmes. Following a videocall with experts in the field this morning, The Duchess heard from parents and peer supporters directly about their experiences of parent-to-parent support. pic.twitter.com/YaO2j4c7n8 — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) September 22, 2020

The duchess talked with the parents and key organizations in the Old English Garden in Battersea Park to hear how the peer groups had supported each other during COVID-19.

If the trousers look familiar, that’s because Kate’s worn them before. They are actually part of a suit. She wore the full look during a visit to the London Ambulance Service 111 control room in March.