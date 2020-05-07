Kate Middleton Makes Surprise Video Call To Launch Photography Project

Duchess Kate made a surprise appearance on This Morning on May 7 to launch an exciting Hold Still 2020 photography portrait project in association with her role as patron of the National Portrait Gallery. For the interview, she wore a yellow tree-print dress from Raey.

The Duchess of Cambridge chatted with This Morning’s Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield about the project related to the coronavirus pandemic. It will focus on three core themes: Helpers and Heroes, Your New Normal and Acts of Kindness.

The style was made in the U.K and was once available for US$540 on MATCHESFASHION, but it has since gone on sale… and unsurprisingly, it is now sold out. The label is described on the MATCHESFASHION website as one that creates effortless pieces that feature carefully considered luxury fabrics and crisp silhouettes.

On May 2, the duchess appeared in a video on the Kensington Royal Instagram where she spoke with midwives, parents and experts about the impact of COVID-19. The mom of three donned a cheerful Tabitha Webb blue-and-white chevron sweater and delicate gold hoops to congratulate a new mom. She was then seen in a Boden blue-and-white floral dress paired with what seemed to be Patrick Mavros Ocean Tides Smokey Quartz Earrings.