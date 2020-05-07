Kate Middleton Makes Surprise Video Call To Launch Photography Project

View this post on Instagram
The Duchess and the @NationalPortraitGallery are inviting the people of the UK to submit a #HoldStill2020 photographic portrait, which you have taken during these extraordinary times. The project focuses on three core themes: Helpers and Heroes. Your New Normal. Acts of Kindness. One hundred shortlisted portraits will feature in a gallery without walls – a one of a kind digital exhibition open to all this August. Submit your images through the link in bio to enter and share your portraits on Instagram by tagging @KensingtonRoyal #HoldStill2020 to be in with a chance to be featured on our channel throughout the project. #StayAtHome
Duchess Kate made a surprise appearance on This Morning on May 7 to launch an exciting Hold Still 2020 photography portrait project in association with her role as patron of the National Portrait Gallery. For the interview, she wore a yellow tree-print dress from Raey.
The Duchess of Cambridge chatted with This Morning’s Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield about the project related to the coronavirus pandemic. It will focus on three core themes: Helpers and Heroes, Your New Normal and Acts of Kindness.
The style was made in the U.K and was once available for US$540 on MATCHESFASHION, but it has since gone on sale… and unsurprisingly, it is now sold out. The label is described on the MATCHESFASHION website as one that creates effortless pieces that feature carefully considered luxury fabrics and crisp silhouettes.
On May 2, the duchess appeared in a video on the Kensington Royal Instagram where she spoke with midwives, parents and experts about the impact of COVID-19. The mom of three donned a cheerful Tabitha Webb blue-and-white chevron sweater and delicate gold hoops to congratulate a new mom. She was then seen in a Boden blue-and-white floral dress paired with what seemed to be Patrick Mavros Ocean Tides Smokey Quartz Earrings.
🏥 The Duchess of Cambridge has spoken with midwives, health visitors, parents and leading sector experts about the challenges and impact that COVID-19 is having on new and expectant mothers and their families. Click the link in our bio or swipe up in our Story to watch the full film 🎞️ of The Duchess’s conversations, held ahead of the UK’s Maternal Mental Health Awareness Week — which aims to create wider awareness of maternal mental health, and signposts support for parents #MaternalMHmatters