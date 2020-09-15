Kate Matches Her Mask To Her Summer-To-Fall Floral Dress

Duchess Kate and Prince William had a fun day on Sept. 15 in East London making bagels at Beigel Bake on the iconic Brick Lane. The duchess was in top fashion form, and chose to re-wear a beautiful Beulah London red-and-white floral dress, which we previously saw her wear earlier in the COVID-19 lockdown. She and William also sported face masks that coordinated with their outfits in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
View this post on Instagram
Thanking communities, individuals and businesses who have gone above and beyond to help others: Today The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited London Bridge and Whitechapel to hear about some of the challenges faced over the past six months. Throughout the Covid-19 emergency, London Bridge Job Centre has continued to provide face to face support to vulnerable customers. There, The Duke and Duchess spoke to customers, staff and employers on the difficulties involved in helping people find work during a global pandemic. At the London Muslim Centre @eastlondonmosque, volunteers have supported members of the community by helping to cook and deliver warm meals and medication to the most vulnerable – and gone above and beyond by providing befriending calls to the isolated, vulnerable and elderly and critical counselling, including supporting women affected by domestic violence. During a visit to East London’s famous @beigel_bake Brick Lane Bakery, The Duke and Duchess heard how this affected employees, as well as the ways in which the shop have helped their community through food donation and delivery.
The mom of three’s Beulah London Calla Rose Red Floral Shirt Dress ($929) was the perfect summer-to-fall piece. The elegant style was decorated with a dainty floral print. A white collar and lace detail on the long sleeves added to the sophisticated finish.
She accessorized with tan heels, delicate earrings and her engagement ring.
When social distancing was difficult, Kate opted for a liberty print floral mask, which brought out the colours of her frock. The design is the same Amaia non-surgical mask the duchess sported when she visited Baby Basics UK in August. There are many lovely masks similar to it, too.
William also matched his protective non-medical mask to his blue jacket and shirt.
Speaking of re-wearing pieces from her closet, the 38-year-old last sported the Beulah London dress during a virtual appearance of the Heads Together Mental Health Minute broadcast during COVID-19 lockdown in May.
She and William led the mental health broadcast, which occurred simultaneously across every radio station in the U.K. It marked the first time it had happened on such a large scale, and the intention was to spread a message of support surrounding mental health during the coronavirus.