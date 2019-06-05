What’s The Significance Of The Blue Sash Duchess Kate Wore During The State Banquet With Donald Trump?

During the state banquet with U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday, and all eyes were on the Duchess of Cambridge’s newest accessory. A blue, red and white sash accompanied her jaw-dropping Cambridge Lover’s Knot tiara, standing out against her pearl-white Alexander McQueen gown.

The colourful accessory was a brand new addition for Duchess Kate, who was honoured by the Queen as a Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order back in April. The sash signifies her dedicated service to the monarchy.

Kate’s new sash is bright, royal blue and boasts red and white piping around the edges. The Maltese cross is also featured on the number. This particular honour was created by Queen Victoria in 1896 as a means of thanking and recognizing those who have dedicated much of their lives to helping and representing her.

The duchess isn’t alone in this honour. Prince Edward and Prince Andrew have also received the title, as has Prince Charles’s wife, the Duchess of Cornwall. Camilla was wearing her blue sash that evening, too, along with Princess Anne and the Countess of Wessex.