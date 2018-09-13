5 Steals From Joe Fresh — All Less Than $15

Joe fresh’s end-of-season sale is on and they have clearance items up to 70 percent off their original prices. We gathered 5 of the best (and cutest) essential items that are not only great for fall — but suitable all year round. Plus, they’re all less than $15 (Yes way!). Dress Snag this adorable navy long-sleeve shirt dress for only $10. It has a tie waist, hits at the knee and is made of 100 percent rayon. $10 (From $39), Joe Fresh. Jegging Jegging lovers rejoice! Save $29 off the original price on these grey skinny fit jeggings. They have a classic 5 pocket style and are machine washable. $10 (From $39), Joe Fresh. Pumps A simple pair of black mid heel pumps for only $13? We’re all about it! They are currently available in sizes 6 through 9 and also in a tan colour. $13 (From $49), Joe Fresh. Scarf No need to sacrifice style as the weather starts to cool down. Grab this frayed metallic pink scarf for your fall wardrobe and pair it with a white blouse and your favourite jeans. $7 (From $19), Joe Fresh. Pants The perfect staple item that is great for the office. Save $24 on these cropped pleated grey pants. $10 (From $34), Joe Fresh.