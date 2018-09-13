Living

5 Steals From Joe Fresh — All Less Than $15

A pastel pink frayed scarf, a navy blue button-up shirt dress and more amazing deals from Joe Fresh’s end-of-season sale.

by

Joe fresh’s end-of-season sale is on and they have clearance items up to 70 percent off their original prices. We gathered 5 of the best (and cutest) essential items that are not only great for fall — but suitable all year round. Plus, they’re all less than $15 (Yes way!). navy button up shirt dress from Joe fresh Dress Snag this adorable navy long-sleeve shirt dress for only $10. It has a tie waist, hits at the knee and is made of 100 percent rayon. $10 (From $39), Joe Fresh. Grey jegging skinny jeans fitted from Joe Fresh Jegging Jegging lovers rejoice! Save $29 off the original price on these grey skinny fit jeggings. They have a classic 5 pocket style and are machine washable. $10 (From $39), Joe Fresh. Mid heel black pumps from Joe Fresh Pumps A simple pair of black mid heel pumps for only $13? We’re all about it! They are currently available in sizes 6 through 9 and also in a tan colour. $13 (From $49), Joe Fresh. Blush metallic frayed scarf in pastel pink from Joe fresh Scarf No need to sacrifice style as the weather starts to cool down. Grab this frayed metallic pink scarf for your fall wardrobe and pair it with a white blouse and your favourite jeans. $7 (From $19), Joe Fresh. Cropped pleated cigarette pants in grey from Joe Fresh Pants The perfect staple item that is great for the office. Save $24 on these cropped pleated grey pants. $10 (From $34), Joe Fresh.
