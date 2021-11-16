Your Weekly Horoscope: November 17 - November 23, 2021

Scorpio

Oct. 23-Nov. 21

You may be feeling irritable or defensive in certain relationships, but it’s important that you slow down and consider what others are thinking. This doesn’t minimize your own experiences, but instead helps you understand where others are coming from. Treat yourself and others with empathy.

Learn more about what it means to be a Scorpio.

Sagittarius

Nov. 22-Dec. 21

This week brings overwhelming emotions, so do your best to engage with them in a healthy way. You don’t need to have everything figured out, but show up in the best way you know how.

Learn more about what it means to be Sagittarius.

Capricorn

Dec. 22-Jan. 19

If you’re feeling frustrated, it’s a sign that you need to take a step back. You’re realizing truths about yourself, whether you know what to do about them or not. This isn’t the time to find the right answers, but instead, ask the right questions.

Learn more about what it means to be a Capricorn.

Aquarius

Jan. 20-Feb. 18

You may feel overwhelmed this week, with scrambled thoughts and emotions. While this may cause you to feel restless, try to slow down and decode what you’re feeling and thinking. Don’t let your fears motivate you.

Learn more about what it means to be an Aquarius.

Pisces

Feb. 19-March 20

This week, you may find yourself confronted by the need to make some important choices. Don’t make decisions for short-term success at your own expense. Set healthy boundaries and express them in a compassionate and honest way. It can be done!

Learn more about what it means to be a Pisces.

Aries

March 21-April 19

Contemplate the role of stewardship in your life. The lunar eclipse on Nov. 19 is meant to challenge the status quo in your life. If you’ve been pushing yourself or events in your life forward without paying much attention, you’ll likely feel anxious this week.

Learn more about what it means to be an Aries.

Taurus

April 20-May 20

A lunar eclipse brings with it powerful emotions and meaningful changes in your life. You may encounter an ending or a beginning this week, but in either case, all you have to do is show up. Don’t try to control everything. Take things as they come and respond with integrity.

Learn more about what it means to be a Taurus.

Gemini

May 21-June 21

This week, expect some clarity: you may realize there’s a boundary you need to set or you might be able to figure out what is or isn’t working in your life. There’s nothing you need to do this week except be present and receptive.

Learn more about what it means to be a Gemini.

Cancer

June 22-July 22

Finding a sense of peace is hard most days, but even more so this week. Lean into your big emotions to figure out how you truly feel. If you act from a place that reflects your truth, you’ll be on the right path, even if it’s a bumpy one.

Learn more about what it means to be a Cancer.

Leo

July 23-Aug. 22

Your ability to communicate with others is being tested. If you’re feeling anxious or down, it’s harder to treat others generously or to avoid feeling defensive. Try not to respond forcefully, but in a thoughtful way instead. And if you can’t be constructive, tap out and recalibrate.

Learn more about what it means to be a Leo.

Virgo

Aug. 23-Sept. 22

The problems and stresses you face are challenges that direct your attention to what needs to change in your life. Embody the changes you know you need to make instead of waiting for them to happen.

Learn more about what it means to be a Virgo.

Libra

Sept. 23-Oct. 22

What have you been holding on to that you need to let go of? This week brings a fair amount of stress, and you can easily lose yourself if you’re not careful. Consider what’s upsetting you and what you can do to resolve the situation. Accept that there are things you can’t control.

Learn more about what it means to be a Libra.