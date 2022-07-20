Your Weekly Horoscope: July 20-July 26, 2022

June 22-July 22

Things have been intense, and you may be feeling burnt out this week. Prioritize identifying and setting limits so that you can better care for yourself. This isn’t the time for perfection; seek nurturing respite. If you can avoid getting bogged down by details, you’ll find that where you’re at now is instrumental to where you want to go. Make adjustments that affect your life from the inside out.

July 23-Aug. 22

While not everything that feels good is good for you, prioritizing joy, happiness, and playfulness this week will be restorative to your soul. It won’t solve all your problems or give you the answers that you need, but it will help you build resilience in the face of life‘s dips and dives. Lean into matters of the heart as a form of self-care, Leo.

Aug. 23-Sept. 22

In the wise words of Simon and Garfunkel: “slow down, you move too fast. You got to make the morning last.” When dealing with personal issues, it’s best to move at a pace that your heart can maintain, even if your mind is moving faster. Make time to check in with yourself, get grounded, and rest this week. This may seem like a distraction, but it’s actually the swiftest way forward and the best use of your energy, Virgo.

Sept. 23-Oct. 22

This week, it’s wise to protect yourself and stay patient as emotions run wild in your relationships. Treat any drama in your life as an opportunity to bring in completion or understanding, Libra. Disappointment isn’t inherently bad. When you deal with what’s real, not only do you create space for your situation to improve, but you make it easier to listen to your intuition.

Oct. 23-Nov. 21

Knowing when to assert yourself and when to pull back is an invaluable skill, Scorpio. People are revealing themselves to you in ways that may be upsetting, but that doesn’t mean you need to react defensively. Work through your emotions before you put yourself out there. A little bit of thoughtfulness and reflection will help you stay out of trouble.

Nov. 22-Dec. 21

Don’t quit, Sagittarius! Whether you’ve suffered a setback or you’re just feeling overwhelmed, this isn’t the time to throw in the towel. Slow down, gather your thoughts, and get back to the basics. Consider what you’re doing and why you’re doing it. You may need to make adjustments or reconnect with your priorities in order to feel yourself again, and that’s okay. Adjust your energy, and your feelings will follow.

Dec. 22-Jan. 19

It’s important that you consider the role of your ego and how you engage with the world around you. In order to get where you want to go, you need to believe in yourself and not give undue power to others over your own self-esteem. Remember that each setback is an opportunity to learn and grow, Capricorn.

Jan. 20-Feb. 18

There are many forms of intelligence, and this week you are being challenged to cultivate your emotional intelligence. Unfortunately, you can’t analyze your way in and out of matters of the heart. Learning how to sit with feelings (yours or others’) is a skill that can be cultivated through practice and intention. Feel what you feel, and allow yourself to be vulnerable as you move through your emotions, Aquarius.

Feb. 19-March 20

If you’ve taken on too much recently, you’re likely to be feeling down this week. Do your best not to add anything new to your plate, and if that’s not possible, try to simplify your tasks in manageable ways. It’s all about developing ways of engaging with your life that are sustainable, Pisces, and you’re capable of achieving this as long as your intentions are clear.

March 21-April 19

In order to grow in the desired direction, you have to be willing to outgrow much of where you’ve been. This can be more stressful than you imagined, and this week may be making you feel out of control. Be curious about your fears and feelings of weariness. Try not to take them at face value because what’s happening in your life now goes deeper, and it’s not solely connected to your present circumstances.

April 20-May 20

If you let your fears spin out of control this week, it will be hard to maintain perspective, Taurus. The key is to experience and process your emotions. Take the time to care for your heart and body. You’re going through meaningful changes, and the more grounded and intentional you are about it, the better!

May 21-June 21

Things have changed, and as a result you too must change. This week is a useful one for introspection and self-reflection. Steer clear of impulsive action. If you try to rush things, you’ll likely end up feeling overwhelmed, or worse, creating the very chaos you were trying to avoid. Allow for things to develop and for people and situations to reveal themselves to you in time.