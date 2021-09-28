Your Weekly Horoscope: September 29 - October 5, 2021

Libra

Sept. 23-Oct. 22

Finding and speaking your truth is a healthy and wonderful thing. Being aligned with what is authentic and true for you has no downside. What it doesn’t guarantee, however, is that you’ll get what you want from it. This week may present you with some delays, upsets or disquieting situation‘s. Grant others the same space that you needed to come to your own clarity. Strive to focus on your internal process instead of your external progress this week, even if you’re feeling demoralized, Libra.

