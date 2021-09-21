Your Weekly Horoscope: September 22 - September 28, 2021

Mercury goes retrograde in Libra on the 26th and it will stay that way until October 23. Prepare yourself for technological annoyances, miscommunications and misunderstandings. But also, embrace the call of the retrograde. This is an invitation to reflect, review and reassess. When Mercury goes retrograde, it’s a meaningful time for growth.
Libra
Sept. 23-Oct. 22
It’s all about boundaries, Libra. This week it’s not only important that you articulate your boundaries, but it’s also important that you revisit them so that you can determine whether they are still authentic for you. Regardless of whether or not others are respecting your boundaries, it’s most important that you are honouring and maintaining them for yourself. Let others show you who they are, and let your boundaries show them who you are.
