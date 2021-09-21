Your Weekly Horoscope: September 22 - September 28, 2021

Libra

Sept. 23-Oct. 22

It’s all about boundaries, Libra. This week it’s not only important that you articulate your boundaries, but it’s also important that you revisit them so that you can determine whether they are still authentic for you. Regardless of whether or not others are respecting your boundaries, it’s most important that you are honouring and maintaining them for yourself. Let others show you who they are, and let your boundaries show them who you are.

