Your Weekly Horoscope: September 15 - September 21, 2021

Virgo

Aug. 23-Sept. 22

Some things have not gone the way you want them to. They’re not feeling easy and you may even be having some struggles. But here’s the thing, Virgo, even though things feel hard, maybe they’re bad, but maybe they aren’t. If you stop resisting your situation and accept where you’re at you can actually learn something about yourself or your life that you really need to. Embrace this moment and your capacity to make sweet delicious lemonade out of whatever lemons have come your way.

