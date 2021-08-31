Your Weekly Horoscope: September 1 - September 7, 2021

Virgo

Aug. 23-Sept. 22

Regardless of your circumstances, this week the most important thing for you to pay attention to is your own boundaries. Just because others think you can, doesn’t mean you should. Be brave enough to listen to your inner voice and to investigate its meaning. You may need to let go of something you feel you identified with, but if it’s not an honest representation of who you are and where you’re at, it’s better to let go now.

Learn more about what it means to be a Virgo.