Your Weekly Horoscope: October 6 - October 12, 2021

Libra

Sept. 23-Oct. 22

There’s a new moon in your sign this week and it is imploring you to think about boundaries. How you resource your own inner knowing, the validation you offer yourself and your willingness and ability to be forthright about all that insight is on the table. What you choose to do with it is on you. Don’t allow others to make decisions for you this week. Make it your top priority to clarify what is authentic for you and then prioritize that. You’ve got this, Libra.

