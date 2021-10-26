Your Weekly Horoscope: October 27 - November 2, 2021

Scorpio

Sept. 23-Oct. 22

Because your emotions run so intensely it can be tempting to go into self protection mode, even when you don’t need to. This week is likely to present you with situations that you instinctively feel fearful about. Your assignment, should you choose to accept it, is to investigate your reactions before you settle on an appropriate response. Take the time you need to work through your feelings before you put yourself out there, Scorpio.

