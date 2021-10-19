Your Weekly Horoscope: October 20 - October 26, 2021

Scorpio

Sept. 23-Oct. 22

This week it’s important that you prioritize introspection, Scorpio. You’re likely to be feeling burnt out, backed up or just plain off. It’s important that you sort through your recent experiences to see what you’ve taken in or taken on that isn’t yours to handle. Instead of reacting to your difficult emotions at face value, strive to investigate what is motivating them so that you can understand yourself. Don’t let fear motivate you, my love.

Learn more about what it means to be a Scorpio.