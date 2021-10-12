Your Weekly Horoscope: October 13 - October 19, 2021

Libra

Sept. 23-Oct. 22

If you find yourself feeling anxious or unsure of what you think this week, give yourself the space you need to figure things out. And by figuring things out, I don’t mean finding all the answers. Strive to nurture your emotions and get to the root of what’s really happening for you. If you don’t do this, you may find that you act out of fear and defensiveness, which will have the unintended consequence of trying those fears nearer to you, Libra.

