Your Weekly Horoscope: November 3 - November 9, 2021

Scorpio

Oct. 23-Nov. 21

There will be a new moon in your sign on the fourth and it’s meant to kick up big emotions, and with that can come the consequences. It’s important to learn from past experiences this week. The patterns that are playing themselves out in your life or not brand new and you are not helpless in the face of them. The key is to manage your impulse control so that you don’t jump to conclusions or seek to defend yourself before you fully understand the impulse to do so. Strive to prioritize a balanced approach to all you do, Scorpio.

