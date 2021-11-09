Your Weekly Horoscope: November 10 - November 16, 2021

Scorpio

Oct. 23-Nov. 21

I think it’s only natural to feel insecure or overwhelmed. Try to carve out some space in your life to be with your feelings this week. You don’t need to figure out anything new or make any bold moves. What you need is a little bit of downtime to sort through your emotions and recalibrate. While doing this you may discover some truths that you have been trying to ignore. The truth is true whether you want to deal with it or not. Cultivate acceptance for what is, Scorpio.

