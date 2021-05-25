Your Weekly Horoscope: May 26 - June 1, 2021

Gemini

May 21-June 21

The truth is always important, but there is often a meaningful difference between what you want to get off your chest and what you want the other person to hear. Be careful that you don’t say things that, while technically true, only work against your goals and don’t truly reflect your heart’s truth. This is a great week for journaling and generally venting your reactions before you decide how to respond. Your impulses may be compelling, but it’s your job to determine if they are wise, Twin Star.

Learn more about what it means to be Gemini.