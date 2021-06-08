Your Weekly Horoscope: June 9 - June 15, 2021

Gemini

May 21-June 21

On the 10th there will be a solar eclipse in your sign and it’s an opportunity to cultivate a vision for your life that brings you to new heights. Dare to dream big, but not so big that you lose sight of reality. You may be struggling to determine the lines between pessimism and realism, idealism and optimism. Be an explorer, twin star! Don’t fixate on getting proof right now—fixate only on possibilities and potential. Once the intensity of emotions kicked up by this new moon pass, you can make a plan.

