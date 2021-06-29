Your Weekly Horoscope: June 30 - July 6, 2021

Cancer

June 22-July 22

As uncomfortable as it may be, you simply don’t have the answers yet. Instead of looking outside of yourself for what you “should” do, or for validation that you’re on the right path, strive to identify your needs and clarify where your boundaries need to be. This week is likely to require some decisive action from you, Moonchild. Don’t pressure yourself to be somewhere you’re not. Work with what you know, my love.

