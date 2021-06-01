Your Weekly Horoscope: June 2 - June 8, 2021

Gemini

May 21-June 21

This week you may find yourself ensnared by feelings that earn you your reputation, Twin Star. Your anxieties—and at times too many interests and ideas—are likely to inspire you to rush before you’re ready, creating upsets that trip you up. Don’t get so distracted by the little things that you lose sight of the big picture. You are building a new relationship with yourself that is more sustainable and it’s all because you’re learning to see and trust in your own value.

