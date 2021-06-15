Your Weekly Horoscope: June 16 - June 22, 2021

Gemini

May 21-June 21

You may find yourself feeling pretty overwhelmed this week as the pace you’ve been keeping finally catches up with you. Part of productivity is rust. The kind of creativity required of innovation is not something you can force or bully out of yourself. Your life is a creative project and you get to manage it; make sure that you’re measuring in time to catch up with yourself so you can sustain your passions, Twin Star.

Learn more about what it means to be Gemini.