Your Weekly Horoscope: July 28 – August 3, 2021

Leo

July 23-Aug. 22

Regardless of what you do, if you don’t have tools to cope with your emotions, they are likely to catch up with you, Leo. This week may find you feeling the sting of relationship problems, and while it kind of sucks, it’s not necessarily bad. Be honest with yourself about what you’ve been doing and your motivations for doing it. By focusing on your own role and participation you can not only see the truth, which they say will set you free, but also act in ways that help move things in the right direction.

