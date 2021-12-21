Your Weekly Horoscope: December 22 - December 28, 2021

Dec. 22-Jan. 19

You’ve been changing for a long time. This week, it’s important that you integrate all of the insights and decisions that have shaped you in 2021. Say yes to the things and people that affirm you and let go of whatever is holding you back. Tend to your relationships because as you change, it’s inevitable that your connection with others will be directly impacted.

Jan. 20-Feb. 18

When you encounter frustrating circumstances, it may be tempting to shut down or disconnect from whatever is happening. That isn’t the best approach. Frustrating events happen specifically to force you to address them. Instead of responding to your emotions, strive to be present with them so you can get clear about what needs to be done and the best way to do it. What isn’t working is what needs your attention this week, Aquarius.

Feb. 19-March 20

This week, it’s important for you to get your ego energies right. Try not to look down on yourself or inflate your own importance. Find ways of embodying your truth. Strive instead to be empowered and have good boundaries. At the end of the day, all you can do is your best and the best time to start is now.

March 21-April 19

Be mindful of what you put out there, Aries. What you do will have long-term implications on both your self-esteem and your life circumstances. You have the power and capacity to accomplish a great deal, but just because you can, doesn’t mean you should. Consider the implications of your actions on both yourself and others before you do anything rash. Do your best to act in ways that reflect your needs in concert with the needs of those around you.

April 20-May 20

It can be easy to get overwhelmed and distracted this week, so here’s a pro tip to get you through: you know what you need. You know what you have to offer. You can’t control how other people think or feel—all you can do is take responsibility for how you engage with your own thoughts, feelings and actions. Don’t get thrown off course by things you can’t control, Taurus.

May 21-June 21

You have the tools for coping with your own anxiety. When you’re feeling anxious is the hardest time to remember to use those tools. Don’t forget what works for you in moments of stress and to put those exercises in motion. Even if you’re doing the “right thing” in a frenzied or reactive way, you’ll end up feeling scattered about your accomplishments. Strive to incorporate self-care in whatever you do this week.

June 22-July 22

Protecting yourself is an important aspect of self-care. Don’t push others away or hide meaningful parts of yourself in an effort to stay safe. Your heart is resilient and strong— you don’t need to avoid risking heartache if the potential payoff for intimacy is life-affirming and strong. Take measured emotional risks this week.

July 23-Aug. 22

If you’ve taken on too much or are feeling worried about the future, you may need to recalibrate. While you can power through your feelings, it isn’t the best thing for you to do. If you’re feeling stressed, there’s a reason for that and you owe it to yourself to find out what it is. Self-care may look like being a little quieter or taking more time to be alone with yourself this week. Don’t overthink it: just do what feels most nurturing.

Aug. 23-Sept. 22

This week may be a little bit stressful for you. The best thing you can do is slow down and be present before you get analytical, Virgo. You have taken on too much in recent months and it’s taking its toll. When you’re overextended and restless is not when you’re most likely to see things clearly or respond to situations adequately. Take the time you need to nurture your emotional state before you take on any important decisions.

Sept. 23-Oct. 22

Boundaries are hard. It can be hard to identify what your needs and limits are, and even harder to express them in a clear and effective way. All that said, the hardest part about boundaries can be how other people respond to them. Clarify and hold your boundaries this week and remember how others respond to them isn’t a reflection on you. Be willing to step into some short-term discomfort or awkwardness in exchange for more long-term authenticity, happiness, and ease.

Oct. 23-Nov. 21

This week, focus on discretion. There are a lot of choices you can make at this time but the ones that may bring you the most pleasure aren’t reliably your best options. Be intentional about what you cultivate: the best way to do that is by aligning your choices with your personal values. Whether you need to make big changes or work to maintain stability, temper your approach with careful consideration, Scorpio.

Nov. 22-Dec. 21

While you can’t always be in control, you can still be empathetic and that’s what’s needed this week. There’s so much that you can’t change. While that may cause you some distress, it’s also an opportunity to be the change you want to see around you. Act in ways that reflect your highest aspirations instead of your base fears— especially when others are being messy. You’ve got this, Sagittarius.