Your Weekly Horoscope: August 25 - August 31, 2021

Virgo

Aug. 23-Sept. 22

The way you engage with frustrations is massively important this week, Virgo. Perfection is a terrible goal. What is ideal is to be able to find peace with wherever you’re at, even when you’re perfectly clear that where you’re at is not where you want to be. There’s always an opportunity, but you need to be willing to see it and then, of course, make use of it. What you’re going through now is part of a much larger growth cycle. Approach it with intention and care, my friend.

