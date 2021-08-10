Your Weekly Horoscope: August 11 - August 17, 2021

Leo

July 23-Aug. 22

You’re so close, don’t quit now! This week is likely to confront you with some frustrating reminders of what isn’t working or what you can’t control. While this may be upsetting, it doesn’t need to become a whole thing. Look for the opportunity for growth, expansion and even joy in whatever it is that you’re dealing with. How you cope is, in some ways, more important than what’s actually going on right now, Leo.

