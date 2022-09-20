Your Weekly Horoscope: September 21 - 27, 2022

Aug. 23-Sept. 22

The greatest antidote to anxiety for you this week is empathy and care. You may find yourself fixated on what you don’t understand or on things that are out of your control, and that can’t feel good, Virgo. The best way to prepare for your future is by learning from your past. Do your best to get and stay grounded. From that place, cope with whatever arises. Your circumstances will ebb and flow, but if your sense of self is intact, you’ll be able to make good choices through it all.

Sept. 23-Oct. 22

Don’t be scared to take a broad view, to dream big, and to take more control over your life. This week is an excellent one to assert yourself because the new moon in your sign on the 25th is brilliant for taking chances and planting seeds. While it’s totally fine to check in and get advice or perspective from others, don’t allow it to replace your own inner knowing this week. Take a chance on you, Libra.

Oct. 23-Nov. 21

It’s time to make some noise, Scorpio. This week isn’t the time to be shy or to hold off on making things happen. There is energy to support you as you initiate a new path or pull new energy into an old one. Don’t follow your fears or focus on your losses, but instead seek the potential within them. As the saying goes, Where your attention goes, your energy flows, so direct it towards what you want.

Nov. 22-Dec. 21

There’s so much that’s uncertain and undefined, and that means there’s potential to create more of what you want then you’re currently seeing in the world. You don’t need perfection, and you don’t need to “be there yet,” all you need is a vision and a pathway, Sagittarius. Be willing to let go of the parts of yourself that are tangled up in fear so that you can step into your potential and bring your magic to the table.

Dec. 22-Jan. 19

If you fail to accept where you’re at and what you’re working with, you’ll end up wasting energy in resistance. Working with things as they are is not consenting to the parts that you don’t like. Acceptance is awareness, and awareness is foundational to moving through your struggles. Have faith in your resiliency and strength, even if you have to fake it till you make it, Capricorn.

Jan. 20-Feb. 18

If you allow your ego to dominate your thoughts this week, you’re likely, in some unconscious way, to be driven by what you fear. Without placing yourself or your ambitions above those of others, explore your strengths, your desires, and your will to manifest. You’re on the verge of making huge progress, just make sure your motives are clean. Chase your joy, and let the rest sort itself out, Aquarius.

Feb. 19-March 20

You may find yourself fixated on what isn’t working, what you haven’t achieved, and other stressors that make you feel stuck. For each individual stress you’re dealing with, strive to find one to three practical things that you can do today or this week, Pisces. This won’t magically fix your problems, but it will empower you to see your agency and to validate the progress you are making.

March 21-April 19

It’s time to make some deep changes, and while that’s unlikely to be particularly comfortable, it is necessary. Pay close attention to the things you have taken on and whether or not they are still serving you, Aries. When your ambition and your ego become too merged, it’s difficult to sort out what you truly want versus what you want in order to prove to yourself that you can get it. Consider your priorities this week.

April 20-May 20

This week you’re likely to be feeling pulled in many directions—the key is to give as much of your energy as possible to the people and things that you care most about. This may feel confusing as you strive to make sense of your priorities, but don’t overthink it. Explore the parts of your life that make you happy to be here, and get curious about why that is. If you’re going to take a chance, take a chance on love, Taurus.

May 21-June 21

Pay attention, because it looks like you’ve made a breakthrough, Gemini. It may be something big, but it may just as likely be something more subtle that has shifted within you. Take the time to notice your progress and celebrate it. Each step forward is the foundation for further growth. This week, honour your journey and the efforts it’s taken to get to where (and what) you are.

June 22-July 22

You don’t need to judge where you’re at, how you’re feeling, or how you got here, Moonchild. This is the time for you to do deep and honest emotional work and leave your judgments behind. You’re moving through some complex emotional terrain, and it’s likely to be uncomfortable or even a little scary. Don’t allow your attachment to any illusions of control get in the way of you becoming more whole, my love.

July 23-Aug. 22

Take the time to slow down and gather your energy this week. If you can get grounded and take a moment or two to recuperate, you’ll be in a much better position to cope with whatever you’re going through. While you have major decisions to make, it’s important that you’re clear about your criteria for making those decisions. Don’t write anything in stone just yet. Take all leaps of faith from solid ground, Leo.

