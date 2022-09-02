Your Horoscope For September 2022

September slows us down into liminal space weather, starting with Venus entering Virgo on September 4, where there’ll be more of an emphasis on getting things done right. When Mercury retrogrades on September 9, this will be a great opportunity to finish overdue projects and reassess your situation. As it traces back its steps, Mercury reenters Virgo on September 23.

A full moon in Pisces takes place on September 10 and signals the halfway point of whatever you have started on March 2. The Sun enters Libra on September 22, marking the northern hemisphere’s fall equinox. And a new moon in Libra takes place on September 25, signifying a fresh annual cycle beginning in the Libra area of your chart. Venus sweetens the deal by entering its home sign Libra on September 29. Read your month-ahead horoscopes for some gentle guidance.

I highly recommend that you primarily read the horoscopes for your rising sign. If you don’t know your rising sign, you can read for your sun sign (born during the day) and/or moon sign (born at night). Read it all if you like, and take what resonates. To figure out these placements, enter your birth date, location and precise birth time into an astrology app like Time Nomad or online at astro.com. For more guidance on how all of these play together, visit charmastrology.com.

Aug. 23-Sept. 22

September inspires new desires and ideas. You may, for example, no longer judge your success based on how much money you make. As these realizations hit you, carve a new path forward in a little corner of your world. Remember that the small changes you’re making now will have an impact on the life ahead of you.

Sept. 23-Oct. 22

At this time of the year, there’s usually a renewed focus on developing yourself. This can look like taking care of your health, changing your appearance, or reflecting on your life thus far. Let others support you as you work towards continual cultivation and healing.

Oct. 23-Nov. 21

If you’re looking for some alone time, give yourself permission to log off. It might be the answer to the restlessness and grief you’re feeling. Your responsibilities will continue to demand time and energy, but you’re long overdue for a break. If you’re at your breaking point already, let yourself fall apart—you’ll pick up the pieces again. Turn out the lights for now and rest.

Nov. 22-Dec. 21

Turn to your friends the way sunflowers follow the sun’s path. Let yourself be showered in the love of being seen and understood. If friendships have been causing a lot of pain in your life recently, try to work things out with your friends. Understand your needs and then communicate the kind of support you can offer.

Dec. 22-Jan. 19

Imagine yourself on the other side of your dreams, having achieved everything you’ve ever wanted to. What advice would your future self give to you as you deal with exhaustion and self-doubt? Go ahead and unravel, Capricorn.

Jan. 20-Feb. 18

If there’s one thing you do this month, let it be embracing new experiences. This isn’t an escape from your reality, but rather you exploring other possibilities. Let yourself be inspired by other cultures and ways of living as you develop your own humanity. Question what you once thought were undeniable truths and see how this may change your life irrevocably.

Feb. 19-March 20

It’s time to sit with the discomfort and pain you’ve gotten good at avoiding. When you avoid painful memories or emotions, no matter how small, they can grow into something bigger. Be patient with yourself—with time and practice, sitting with the pain can get easier. There isn’t a specific timeline of when you need to “get over” a tragedy. It’s okay if you’re not okay, Pisces.

March 21-April 19

The month ahead will renew relationships in your life that are in need of a reset, refresh or new kind of tenderness. Intimacy is a vulnerable affair and relationships are the best teachers to show you who you truly are. Give others the gift of a blank slate, no matter how much you may think that people don’t change. Trust others to surprise you, Aries.

April 20-May 20

Are you keeping yourself busy to avoid addressing the problems that actually need to be fixed? Are you purposefully avoiding the quiet? Imagine what it would be like to find joy in your work instead of treating it as a haphazard bandage that distracts from the loneliness in your life. Go towards joy as much as you can, Taurus.

May 21-June 21

Desire can be a map that leads you to specific situations or people. It requires courage, demands vulnerability, and requires taking risks. And it can be frightening to follow your desires. But when you move at their speed, Gemini, you’ll watch yourself come alive.

June 22-July 22

Nostalgia is a powerful drug. How much does longing for a past that doesn’t exist anymore distort your present-day reality? If yearning for the past is holding you back, allow yourself to grieve, Cancer, and then let it go.

July 23-Aug. 22

In your pursuit of adventure, don’t forget that there’s magic in the mundane. Dopamine bursts can be fleeting and often a cause of unnecessary angst. When you look at your life, what do you see? Measure the contentment and happiness you feel in your life based on the everyday. Being present in this way allows space for delight and pleasure.