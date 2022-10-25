Your Weekly Horoscope: October 26 - November 1, 2022

If you aren’t showing up as yourself, how will you get what you need? Take risks that come from being authentic.

Oct. 23-Nov. 21

The solar eclipse in your sign likely kicked up a great deal of emotion for you, and this week your ruling planet, Pluto, is still making a ruckus. You may be feeling raw, but it’s important to remember that you can’t control what other people do or how they feel. You can control how you choose to respond. Strive to be honest and direct without attachment to what happens next, Scorpio.

Nov. 22-Dec. 21

You may be feeling a little bit stuck, but it’s important to ask yourself if that’s a result of your conditions or if it’s more of an internal thing? This week it’s wise to focus on your boundaries. Do you know what they are? How have you been expressing them to others? Perhaps more importantly, how have you been maintaining them? Take care of yourself, and the rest will follow, sweet Sagittarius.

Dec. 22-Jan. 19

If you’re feeling frustrated or disappointed, that’s totally understandable, but it’s also important that you don’t take things at face value. This week is a time for introspection. Look for the ways that your own choices or inaction have led to the conditions you’re in now. Instead of focusing on what other people are or aren’t doing, focus on your own homework for a while, Capricorn.

Jan. 20-Feb. 18

This week is all about patience, Aquarius. To come to the end of a cycle is a really powerful thing. It’s crucial that you take a meaningful pause to sit and reflect on where you’ve arrived and how you got here. Slowing down and reflecting on the present moment won’t delay your progress—it will help you seal and protect it.

Feb. 19-March 20

You don’t have to know what’s coming next in order to know that what you’re doing is right in the here and now, Pisces. This week you’re on call to step up and act in ways that reflect your best parts, even when you can’t know the consequences. Be brave and act in ways that reflect your integrity. If you are to risk failure, it is better to fail from a place of authenticity than to succeed by way of abandoning yourself.

March 21-April 19

Strive to reflect on the things you care most about, Aries. If your actions don’t reflect those things, it’s probably time for a change. You may choose to stay on the same path or to pivot and make some dramatic changes. Either way, the point of it all is to have a good life. This isn’t the time to prioritize your short-term comfort over the potential for long-term happiness, my fiery friend.

April 20-May 20

Last week’s solar eclipse in your relationship house laid the foundation for what’s coming in early November—a lunar eclipse in your sign. This is the time to ask yourself some hard questions and confront what’s real for you, especially in your relationships. If you aren’t showing up as yourself, how will you get what you need? Take risks that come from being authentic, Taurus.

May 21-June 21

As hard as you’ve been trying, things may not be quite where you want them to be right now. Even if you’re feeling disappointed or frustrated with your own progress, take the time to recognize how far you’ve come, how hard you’ve tried, and what you’ve got going for you, Twin Star. This will help you to be in a more abundant and receptive mindset so that you can cope with whatever it is that’s in front of you.

June 22-July 22

You may be feeling demoralized or anxious this week, and if so, it’s important that you take some time to sit with yourself and recalibrate. It’s important that you put as much energy into the things that you want as you have been putting into the things that upset you. Direct your energies toward constructive ends, and you’ll find that your energy bounces back. This is a time of transformation, but you need to take matters by the reins.

July 23-Aug. 22

You’re moving through some pretty deep terrain these days, and it’s not likely to feel good all of the time. While you may encounter some uncomfortable emotions, it’s still important to accept where you’re at and to then take care of yourself or your situation from there. It’s important for you to believe in yourself and to align yourself with the people and places that you know are there to support you, Leo.

Aug. 23-Sept. 22

It’s time to slow down and get it together, Virgo. You’ve been working yourself a little too hard, and this week you need to rest and recharge as a way to both invest in yourself and the things that are important to you. Check in with yourself to make sure that your attitudes, resources, and approaches are self-appropriate and sustainable. It may feel like delaying progress in the short term, but it will give you more flexibility in the long term.

Sept. 23-Oct. 22

It’s time to let go, Libra. This might mean letting go of control, attachments, the protection of other people’s feelings or actions, or even just narratives. Strive to be present for whatever is. If you have a strong feeling, can you just feel it without doing anything about it? There is a freedom that comes with acceptance if you just open up to it.

