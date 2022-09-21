October is full autumn, eclipse season and Halloween all at once. In short, it’s a month of transitions, endings, and beginnings. Mercury in Virgo starts to move forward on October 2 and re-enters Libra on October 10. This signifies moving forward in situations that may have been delayed.

A full moon in Aries takes place on October 9, the halfway point of whatever began on April 1. Autumn is in full swing with the Sun and Venus’ entrance in Scorpio on October 23. The nights become longer as haunted season approaches. There is an overall desire to explore your inner depths and be introspective.

A partial solar eclipse in Scorpio occurs on October 25, which signifies a potent new beginning that is part of a larger cycle of transitions that started in the autumn of 2021. Jupiter retrogrades back into Pisces on October 27 and wraps up any expansion and healing that’s taken place in the Pisces areas of your charts for the next two months.

Mercury joins and enters Scorpio to further encourage investigative tendencies to assist your understanding. And finally, Mars in Gemini, the planet of action, starts its retrograde journey on October 30 and won’t go direct until January 11, 2023. Read your October 2022 horoscopes for a synthesis of the busy astroweather ahead.

I highly recommend that you primarily read the horoscopes for your rising sign. If you don’t know your rising sign, you can read for your sun sign (born during the day) and/or moon sign (born at night). Read it all if you like, and take what resonates. To figure out these placements, enter your birth date, location and precise birth time into an astrology app like Time Nomad or online at astro.com. For more guidance on how all of these play together, visit charmastrology.com.

Sept. 23-Oct. 22

For both environmental and financial reasons, moving away from acquiring more stuff is on a lot of minds lately. This month, you may become more aware of the tools required to sustain your material stability. There’s a paradoxical new beginning that feels like an end of an era when it comes to how you support yourself. This is an opportunity to interrogate and transform your relationship with money. If you’re feeling uncertain, this is an excellent time to study and increase your knowledge so you can better support yourself.

Oct. 23-Nov. 21

For a while now, you may have been feeling like a new person living a completely different life compared to last year. And even if your life is not completely different, you’re probably still on the verge of some tremendous caterpillar-to-butterfly metamorphosis. Part of allowing yourself the capacity to be present in the changing tides of your life is giving yourself space to process the grief of your losses. Your sorrow and joy are connected.

Nov. 22-Dec. 21

This month, more than any other time, is about tending to your neglected, elusive and hard-to-access needs. One way to understand what those are could be to pay attention to any dreams you’re having (write them down if you can). Your subconscious may process information that takes time to integrate into your conscious reality. Intending to seek the light of the truth can require meaningful solitude. . Take some time away to reflect and quiet down the noise.

Dec. 22-Jan. 19

Making friends, especially as an adult, without the outlets of school or work as places of contact, can be very challenging. However, shared ideals that can manifest as shared activities can facilitate the blossoming of friendships. Your astro-homework this month ahead is to show up in the world to find people who share a similar interest. This may feel awkward or cringe, but set yourself free from these judgments and cultivate seeds of friendships that can grow into beautiful connections.

Jan. 20-Feb. 18

A reflection prompt for you this month is to imagine what it would be like to embark on a new direction. To dream a new dream. It is easy to get stuck on keeping with an identity, a worldview, a job, a relationship, or any context or situation simply because you’ve put so much time into it. However, staying for the sake of time that’s passed is one sure way of living with regret. Starting again can be scary, but so is living life without more profound meaning.

Feb. 19-March 20

What worldviews, philosophies and beliefs have shaken your reality to the point that you can no longer unsee the previous paradigm you lived under? For example, how much does your relationship with systems like astrology nourish and support your life? Or perhaps, on the contrary, does the astrology you engage with exacerbate your worry? This month ahead is about discerning the beliefs you embody that generate your growth instead of the ones that enable your negative self-concept.

March 21-April 19

Endings in and of themselves are new beginnings. You close one door and ultimately open and go through another. This month ahead, give yourself a lot of space for introspection and integrating the changes you’re going through. And consequently, give yourself ample time to nourish the new seeds germinating in your life. Like plants, you need to constantly trim and cut if you wish for new stems to grow.

April 20-May 20

Connection with others is one of the most satisfying parts of life. It can also be one of the most challenging. Part of opening up requires the hard work of being vulnerable—being laid bare in front of another in hope of belonging. You are at a precipice of making different choices in your relationships. Hopefully, it will bring you closer to your ideal. But first, you must be committed to unlearning all the ways you distance yourself from how you actually want to live.

May 21-June 21

Taking responsibility can look like saying no to things that may need your specific expertise, but which you have neither the time nor the interest to do. Just because “someone” has to do it, and even if the most capable someone is you, does not mean you have to do it. In fact, continually saying yes to things you would say no to, had you been given resources and support, is one way to be chronically dissatisfied with your life. Be responsible and say no if that’s what you mean.

June 22-July 22

If anyone knows the high stakes of sharing your innermost desires, it’s definitely you. Perhaps a helpful homework for the month ahead is to confront and unpack the shame you associate with your desires. (Please note that desire here means what you truly want and is applicable in any context.) Peel away layers of shame that keep you hiding and settling.

July 23-Aug. 22

If you live in relative safety and joy at home, what parameters facilitate this reality? What would it look like to make this happen if you don’t have this safe and joyful space? This month ahead propels you to consider creating a sanctuary that receives and nourishes you. A place where you can safely rest and create. A space for quiet and also of connection. Carve out a special corner in your home that exudes the relaxing and nurturing energy you need.

Aug. 23-Sept. 22

You are definitely someone who values and takes the impact of words seriously. You’re invited to critically assess your storytelling and relational tools this month. Is your first impulse to point out what’s wrong? Do you tend to agree before completely understanding? Do you like the feeling of being adored for your intelligence? Do you value productive conversations in times of conflict? Whatever it is, look at how you communicate and figure out the bigger story it tells you about how you see yourself.

