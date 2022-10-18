If you allow yourself to match the energy of the worst person in the room, you lose something important of yourself.

Sept. 23-Oct. 22

It’s time to let go, Libra. If you allow your ego to drive you, you could make your pain worse and unintentionally push others away. Here’s a reminder when sitting with your feelings: emotions are just energy in motion. This means that whether they’re wonderful or awful, your feels are wavelike, and this energy is malleable. Strive to find a sense of peace with where you’re at, even if it’s difficult.

Oct. 23-Nov. 21

There will be a solar eclipse in your sign on the 25th, and it’s gonna be a lot. If you’ve been pushing yourself too hard this week, you’re likely to reach an intense impasse. You may feel that you’re achieving important things, but you’re also likely to be tired. Success is only truly success if you can experience it, Scorpio. You deserve balance so that you can nurture yourself through your efforts. Do this by being intentional about your motivations as well as your actions.

Nov. 22-Dec. 21

If you’re feeling scattered, you’re not alone, Sagittarius. The eclipse on the 25th is bringing up some chaotic energies, and it’s likely to have people acting out of all kinds of emotions that they may or may not be aware of. Do your best to stay centred so that you don’t lose yourself in the distractions that you encounter. Drive your actions (and even your fixations) from the seat of your values this week.

Dec. 22-Jan. 19

Things may happen very quickly this week, and it’s likely to feel pretty overwhelming. Your best plan of action is to engage with whatever it is that’s up for you in a way that reflects all the work you’ve been doing on yourself, Capricorn. Hard times and struggles are not bad—they’re just difficult. Lean into the difficulty, as counter-intuitive as this may sound, as it will help you to locate both yourself and what needs doing.

Jan. 20-Feb. 18

Unfortunately, you don’t exist in a vacuum. Other people have their own agenda and their own power. This means that you may think something is a grand idea and feel ready to mobilize on it while the rest of the world is not so sure. The eclipse on the 25th is likely to kick up some confusing and even chaotic energy in your life. Slow down and consider your actions; make sure you’re acting in ways that reflect your values, Aquarius.

Feb. 19-March 20

If you can keep your big-picture perspective intact, it will be much easier to deal with anxieties and uncertainty. There’s so much that you don’t know or that you do know could go wrong, but we’re not meant to be in control all the time. Finding ways to cope with anxiety is key for you this week. Start by connecting to your spiritual resources. This isn’t the time to go normal; tap into your intuition, Pisces.

March 21-April 19

Unfortunately, you may need to sort through some hurt feelings this week, Aries. As unpleasant as this may be, it’s also an opportunity for you to find peace within yourself by accepting what is so that you can deal with it honestly. It also will empower you to clarify your needs, limits, and boundaries. This isn’t the time for self-doubt—be brave enough to deal with your emotions head-on this week, even when they get intense.

April 20-May 20

There will be a solar eclipse in your relationship house on the 25th, and it’s going to bring up a lot of intense emotions for you, Taurus. Themes of feeling worthy of love or treating others with that same worthiness are likely to be activated this week. Do your best to act in ways that are motivated by what you value and care about instead of what you fear. Rigidity will not serve you, so do your best to be adaptable, my love.

May 21-June 21

You have decisions to make, and in light of the fact that it’s eclipse season, it’s important that you lead with your heart. Situations may have you feeling like people are coming at you from every direction, which is likely to ratchet up your distractible tendencies. Give yourself the grace of taking whatever time or space you need to get grounded before you put yourself out there, make choices, or respond to any major crises.

June 22-July 22

As the saying goes, if you don’t like the game, don’t play. This week, you are likely to feel pretty triggered by people and the inconsiderate things that they sometimes do. Some of these things deserve a response and others really don’t—not all fights are worth getting into. Consider both your emotions and your energy before you engage with people who are committed to being jerks.

July 23-Aug. 22

If you allow yourself to match the energy of the worst person in the room, you lose something important of yourself. Finding ways to engage with your fears and conflicts with others is hard but incredibly important to this week. The eclipse on the 25th is meant to spark major emotional growth, but this can only happen when you rise to the occasion. Resist the urge to slip into old behaviours or to let others direct the flow of your energy and actions, Leo.

Aug. 23-Sept. 22

You’ve got to be honest with yourself, Virgo. You may be feeling really agitated or impatient to get things done. In and of itself, this is not a bad thing, but if you don’t find a healthy outlet, your energies may leak out of you, which will create its own problems. Understand that all of your actions have consequences, and that’s especially true during eclipse season. Consider the big picture before you step out this week.

