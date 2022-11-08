Your Weekly Horoscope: November 9 - 15, 2022

If you approach things with a creative mindset, you will be able to find the potential and opportunity in even the most challenging of situations.

Oct. 23-Nov. 21

It’s time to check in with your relationships, Scorpio. Make sure that you are communicating with your actions as well as your words so that the people you care about know how you feel. Whether life is hectic or your mind has been distracting you, this is the time to follow through and show people how much you care. Just make sure that you don’t over-commit yourself or make promises that you can’t keep.

Nov. 22-Dec. 21

This week, it’s wise to use caution, but that doesn’t mean you have to be in a fearful or fretful state. Strive to be in protective mode for the things you care most about, Sagittarius. This doesn’t mean that the goal should be for everything to go your way. Instead, shift your focus, and invest all of the care and consideration that you are capable of into the things in your life that deserve it most. Love is an action, Sagittarius.

Dec. 22-Jan. 19

Seeking balance doesn’t mean being placid; it means having inner equilibrium, which includes challenging as well as pleasant emotions. In other words, being able to sit with all of your feelings without attaching to the excellent or the terrible is what will help you stay centred. This is the time for laying down thoughtful foundations, so choose inner work first and foremost, Capricorn.

Jan. 20-Feb. 18

As you move through some deep emotional terrain, you’re likely to run up against insecurities, uncertainties, and places you don’t feel comfortable and confident exploring. Instead of responding with anxiety, try to excavate with patience and care. You run the risk of slipping into negative thinking or fixations, but what you need most is to get grounded and tap into your own inner knowing. Reconnect so that you can trust yourself, Aquarius.

Feb. 19-March 20

If you allow fear of painful experiences to consume you, you’ll end up creating the very circumstances you most wish to avoid. Where your energy goes, it also flows, Pisces. You have agency, and it’s up to you to use it this week. Strive to point your energies in a constructive direction so that you aren’t lamenting things that are out of your control, or worse, haven’t even happened yet.

March 21-April 19

It would be easy to get caught up in frustrating distractions this week, but if it’s out of your control, it doesn’t deserve your attention. Your ruling planet, Mars, is retrograde, and that may have you feeling off your game and confused about how to proceed. Give yourself the grace of taking the space you need to assess your situation; then figure out what’s best for you in the circumstances in which you find yourself. Keep it slow and steady, Aries.

April 20-May 20

This is a terrible time to get embroiled in power struggles, Taurus. If you find yourself fixated on what other people are or aren’t doing, that’s understandable—but also likely to get you in some hot water. Try to shift your energy towards your own emotions so that you can respond to your circumstances in ways that reflect your values. Things are changing in potentially big ways, and all you can control is how you choose to engage with it.

May 21-June 21

When life doesn’t go as you wish, it’s important that you don’t dig into your disappointments and plant seeds in that ground. If you approach things with a creative mindset, you will be able to find the potential and opportunity in even the most challenging of situations. Strive to explore your options mindfully instead of reacting impulsively this week, my sometimes-scattered friend.

June 22-July 22

You may be feeling a little hungover from the eclipse on the 8th, and that’s totally understandable. Strive to honour your feelings, Moonchild. But the key is to take and use that break as a way of authentically caring for yourself and bringing your energy back up—not just for shutting down. Do your best, and keep in mind that even the most expansive and beautiful beginnings can start with the tiniest inspirations.

July 23-Aug. 22

This week, you may be dealing with the consequences of recent events and kind of wishing you weren’t. Instead of fighting your feelings, your circumstances, or even others, try prioritizing your ability to come to acceptance. By letting go of control, you actually gain more self-control, Leo. This will empower you to make better choices for yourself and be less reactive with others, and that is worth its weight in gold.

Aug. 23-Sept. 22

It’s time to get grounded and intentional. There is so much that you can’t know and that is still out of your control, and the astrology of this week is likely to bring even more surprises your way. What you do does not exist in a vacuum, so it is wise to make sure that you are considering the big picture and not just the details. Wherever you’re at in your process is the place to begin; do it without judgment, Virgo.

Sept. 23-Oct. 22

It may feel like things are coming apart, but sometimes things need to break before they heal. Do your best to look for patterns as they are playing out in your life, Libra. The details and people may be different, but there are meaningful reiterations occurring right now. When you can see your own role at play, without assigning any blame, you can grow in ways that are both life-affirming and delightfully surprising.

Get Chatelaine in your inbox! Our very best stories, recipes, style and shopping tips, horoscopes and special offers. Delivered a couple of times a week. Email *

CAPTCHA

Consent * Yes, I would like to receive Chatelaine's newsletter. I understand I can unsubscribe at any time. * *