Your Weekly Horoscope: November 30 - December 6, 2022

Nov. 22-Dec. 21

If you’re feeling assured of what you want or what should come next, it’s likely that you’ll feel impatient to make it happen. This week, that can work against your best interests though. Don’t try to wrestle with time, Sagittarius. Allow your vision and energy to strengthen so that when the time is right and there’s an open path forward, you’re ready to go. This will require being more receptive than assertive, which may be uncomfortable, so follow your intuition.

Dec. 22-Jan. 19

The best way to deal with frustrations this week is by aligning with your values. If that doesn’t work, try getting centred and present. Do you have decisions to make but are not really ready to make them yet, Capricorn? Instead of fighting the current of your life, try to move with it. As tempting as it may be to impose your desired timeline onto events, things will happen as they happen. Don’t fight your challenges—meet them with a clear heart.

Jan. 20-Feb. 18

You may have some big decisions to make this week, but it’s important that you take your time to assess what’s right for you before you follow through with action. There’s so much going on for you, and it wouldn’t take much for you to feel overwhelmed, fearful, or defensive. If you do go that route, it’ll be really difficult to generate more opportunities for yourself. Do what’s right for you here and now, Aquarius.

Feb. 19-March 20

Align yourself with what feels good but not at the expense of your values or welfare. This week you are being challenged to know the difference between what’s right and what’s right for you. There’s often a big difference! Making self-appropriate choices requires that you have a self to return to and that you care enough to try. You’re worth it, Pisces, and it’s important that you act like you know it.

March 21-April 19

When you’ve got too many tasks that need to get done, and you’re not sure where to direct your focus, your energies can get really scattered, Aries. Slow down so that you can be in that vulnerable space of feeling your nerviness. I know that sounds awful, but the best way to find some peace is by getting present and feeling your feelings. From there you can prioritize your time and energy more effectively—and feel better, too.

April 20-May 20

Things may not be quite where you want them to be, but that doesn’t mean that they’re “wrong.” Consider whether you have honoured your own boundaries in your current situation, and if you haven’t, strive to rectify that this week. How you do what you do is as important as why you do it. The things that aren’t working in your life are pointing you toward what needs more attention. Approach your challenges as opportunities instead of problems that need fixing.

May 21-June 21

If you’re not careful, your fears will get in the way of your best interests. You’re at a precipice. You’re being confronted by both the potential for new beginnings as well as meaningful endings. Cultivate clarity about not just what you want but how you want it to feel. In doing so you can align yourself with your desires instead of fixating on what you’d like to avoid. Have boundaries with your own self about where you allow your attention to linger.

June 22-July 22

While the details are important, this week it’s wise to focus on the bigger picture. Refine your vision, your motivation, and get back in touch with your sense of adventure. Otherwise, you may find yourself caught in the throes of scarcity-based thinking. The easiest way to focus on the bigger picture is by getting present—and staying there. This is easier said than done, but it’s the best direction to point yourself in this week, Moonchild.

July 23-Aug. 22

Sometimes, when you’re doing your best and getting it right, you still feel awful. It’s at those times that you need to ask yourself if the goals you’ve set are the right ones. When you’re successful at something that is not right for you, it’s unlikely to feel good. Reflect on your upsets and unhappiness this week, Leo, because the act of sitting with your motivations and exploring what’s underneath your emotions can be liberating.

Aug. 23-Sept. 22

It’s important that you include others in your progress, Virgo. If you’re not careful this week, you may end up alienating others as you busy yourself with getting things sorted. Even if you feel that you need to go it alone or that what you’re doing doesn’t concern the people closest to you, it’s important to remember that other people’s feelings are as tender and potentially anxious as yours. As the saying goes, you may go faster alone, but you’ll go further together.

Sept. 23-Oct. 22

If you’re having a hard time concentrating this week, you’re not alone. Instead of fixating on what you don’t know or rushing to find answers before they’re ready, get grounded, Libra. Strive to prioritize getting right with yourself before you seek solutions to problems you don’t truly understand. Change is coming, so ready yourself from the inside out by shifting your mindset from scarcity-based to something more neutral.

Oct. 23-Nov. 21

Take a slow and steady approach this week. Make sure that you are taking your material, emotional, psychological, and spiritual needs into consideration as you amble towards your goals. You are capable of creating a whole new path for yourself, or at least a shift that, no matter how subtle, will empower you to have greater freedom and happiness. Identify what matters most to you, and engage with it with care and patience, Scorpio.

