Your Weekly Horoscope: November 21 – 27, 2018

1. Sagittarius

Nov. 22-Dec. 21 When you’re emotionally exhausted it kinda doesn’t matter what you put on top of your feels – first you need to let go. Create space in your week to unplug, ‘Tarius. Lock yourself in a room for a couple of hours without your phone, without your work, just with your feelings. Maybe take a nap. The point is that you need repose to help you pursue the correct action. When it’s go-go-go, you end up running over or past really important things. Learn more about what it means to be Sagittarius.

2. Capricorn

Dec. 22-Jan. 19 The more you struggle, the worse it’ll be, Capricorn. You are not in control, you’re not the boss, and it’s not all up to you. People have their own paths, and it’s not your job to manage or manipulate any step of any adult’s path but your own. Pay attention to your reactions and be interested in what they reveal to you about yourself, instead of justifying why you’re entitled to them. You have a right to any of your feelings — what you’re gonna do with them is what’s important. Learn more about what it means to be a Capricorn.

3. Aquarius

Jan. 20-Feb. 18 The middle is not a static place — it’s the space where the pendulum swings as much as where it stops. The extreme parts of your nature are demanding, but are they helpful? As they shift, so does the space in which you can be comfortably moderate. Be wary of all or nothing thinking this full moon week, as emotions are likely to be running high. You don’t need to water down your truth, but you don’t need to use it as a spray hose, either, Aquarius. Learn more about what it means to be an Aquarius.

4. Pisces

Feb. 19-March 20 This isn’t the time for stoicism, Pisces. Fear is a great instructor, but this week it’s most likely to be teaching you how to relate to it in a healthy way. You are not alone. Whether you want to reach out to people, cats, God, or the ocean, this week it’s your job to connect to the love that is all around you. You have resources available to you, but you have to lift your head to look around and see the help before you can accept it, my love. Learn more about what it means to be Pisces.

5. Aries

March 21-April 19 It’s important to manage the role that fear plays in your life. When you’re not sure of where things are going you can get controlling or pushy, but do either really serve you? Have faith in yourself Aries. You don’t need to have everything go your way — you only need to believe in your capacity to cope. Reconnect with your fire, your strength, and take stock of how far you’ve come. Don’t fight your inner demons — accept, love, and thereby heal them, this week. Learn more about what it means to be Aries.

6. Taurus

April 20-May 20 Letting go is not easy to do, especially when you’re unsure of yourself. This week will kick up the intensity that you’ve been putting off dealing with, Taurus. Instead of getting distracted by the narrative, try to focus on acceptance. All you need to do is accept your situation — if you can do that you can determine what you need in order to move on in the best possible way. Don’t let the sads stop you from taking care of business, my love. Learn more about what it means to be Taurus.

7. Gemini

May 21-June 21 You don’t get to know when or how, but you must believe, Twin Star. This week you have the chance to do things differently, to train your mind in more productive directions, and to lean on your healthiest habits. Or not. You have agency and that doesn’t mean it’s easy, but it is all yours. Don’t allow fear of failure stop you from striving to be whole. Don’t let the parts you don’t yet understand compel you to believe that you never will. Keep trying. Learn more about what it means to be Gemini.

8. Cancer

June 22-July 22 You can make great progress this week, but trust me when I say: less is more, Moonchild. It’s time to move the needle on some very stuck personal dynamics either with other people or yourself (or both). The trick is to go deep and subtle instead of surface and dramatic. If you try to change too much too quickly you’re likely to regress into some demoralizing patterns. Practice embodying your healthiest boundaries, my love. Learn more about what it means to be Cancer.

9. Leo

July 23-Aug. 22 Don’t fight yourself, Leo. When you are obsessive or punishing in your thoughts, you end up skewing your perspective on everything. Strive to take authority over where you allow your thoughts to linger, this week. When you find that your focus is on something that is harmful, try to make the decision to flip the script. You are potentially going to have to cope with some difficult emotional content, and as much as that sucks, it’s how you respond that’s important. Do your best. Learn more about what it means to be a Leo.

10. Virgo

Aug. 23-Sept. 22 Reason has its place and its value, but sometimes your emotions creep in and demand to be dealt with, with a tender hand instead of a sharp tongue. This week’s full moon is going to pull up all kinds of feelings, and if you try to contain or control them you’re most likely to succeed in having an outburst, instead of the peace that you’re after. Get grounded, Virgo. Find ways of contributing to your situation that take into account what you can handle emotionally. Learn more about what it means to be a Virgo.

11. Libra

Sept. 23-Oct. 22 Selfish is only a bad thing when you’re taking something that doesn’t belong to you. You are allowed to be in disagreement with others, to see things from your own vantage point, and to come to your own conclusions. When people want you to see the world the same way as they do and to come to the same conclusions about what they see, that’s a reflection of them – not on you or the situation at hand. Strive to be comfortable with differences of opinion this week, sweet Libra. Learn more about what it means to be a Libra.

12. Scorpio